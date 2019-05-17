Kenya working on fifth submarine cable

Kenya and Djibouti in partnership with the private sector plan to invest Sh6 billion to lay out Kenya’s fifth submarine cable.

The Djibouti Africa Regional Express (DARE) is set to run from Djibouti to Mombasa and is aimed at powering an inclusive digital economy.

The cable will act as a compliment to the current subsea optical fibers SEACOM, Easts African Marine Cable System (TEAMS), Eastern African Submarine Cable System (EASsy) and Lion2 that links Madagascar to Kenya.

The Director of Shared Services at the ICT Authority Robert Mugo told the star that besides DARE two more cables are in the offing.

Without going into details, he said that one of the cables will run from Pakistan in Asia to Mombasa, then through the Suez Canal to Egypt and Europe.