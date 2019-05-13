Richard Ngatia confirmed as new President of KNCCI

In Summary

• He will succeed Kiprono Kittony, who has served two terms and a total of seven years.

• Ngatia was confirmed unopposed after receiving the backing of three chamber aspirants.

KNCCI outgoing chairman Kiprono Kittony (Third, Left, seated) with new president Richard Ngatia on Monday, May 13, 2019
Image: ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Richard Ngatia has been confirmed as the president for Kenya National Chamber of Commerce.

Ngatia was confirmed unopposed after receiving the backing of three chamber aspirants, including chamber deputy chairman James Muriu.

Before the announcement, Ngatia served as vice chairman for the chamber. He is the former chair for the Nairobi chamber.

His term starts on June 8. With the confirmation, the planned elections will only now seek to elect a replacement for his position.

Ngatia has committed to progress the work of his predecessor of expanding markets and improving business environment.

"We need to look at business around our borders and at the country level," Ngatia said.

He has pointed to quick inspection of imports and reduction of tariffs as his key commitments.

Richard Ngatia launches KNCCI presidency manifesto

Richard Ngatia launched his manifesto on Wednesday at the KICC, Nairobi.
Sasa
2 weeks ago

Mureu promises bright future for KNCCI if elected president

Mureu promises to strengthen KNCCI's governance structure.
Business
1 month ago

Nyanza delegates endorse Semelang'o for KNCCI chief

Semelang'o says he understands problems facing the region
Counties
1 month ago

Race for KNCCI presidency takes shape as Mureu launches first blueprint

Kenya’s ease of doing business has greatly improved since Kittony took the helm.
Business
1 month ago
Business
13 May 2019 - 14:06

Latest Videos