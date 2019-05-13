Richard Ngatia confirmed as new President of KNCCI

Richard Ngatia has been confirmed as the president for Kenya National Chamber of Commerce.

He will succeed Kiprono Kittony, who has served two terms and a total of seven years.

Ngatia was confirmed unopposed after receiving the backing of three chamber aspirants, including chamber deputy chairman James Muriu.

Before the announcement, Ngatia served as vice chairman for the chamber. He is the former chair for the Nairobi chamber.

His term starts on June 8. With the confirmation, the planned elections will only now seek to elect a replacement for his position.

Ngatia has committed to progress the work of his predecessor of expanding markets and improving business environment.

"We need to look at business around our borders and at the country level," Ngatia said.

He has pointed to quick inspection of imports and reduction of tariffs as his key commitments.