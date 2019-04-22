Pensioners counted in new drive to clean registry

At least 138,194 pensioners have so far been reviewed by the government in a new cleansing drive of the pension payroll.

Latest figures from National Treasury show majority of those counted are from Rift valley (37,229) and central region (32,968)

According to pension’s secretary Shem Nyakutu, the head count is mandatory for all Government of Kenya pensioners, dependants and guardians in receipt of monthly pension.

Four regions, Coast, Rift valley, Central, Eastern have so far completed the head count where 114,078 dependents and pensioners were counted.

The exercise is still ongoing in the North Eastern region, and Nairobi and it's being conducted for 10 days in each of the Regions (former provinces) except Nairobi where it’s running throughout until May 8.

Most of the affected pensioners are former employees of the Civil Service, TSC Teachers, the Judiciary, the Defence Forces, Parliament and dependants of deceased pensioners in receipt of monthly pension.

The headcount in Western and Nyanza is expected to resume this week.

To be counted,dependants require their National ID/ Passport, Birth certificates of deceased pensioner's children and death certificates of deceased pensioners.

The objective of the exercise is to ascertain database accuracy and integrity for improved service delivery.

Last year, it was stated that county workers remaining with five years to retire will not be forced to join a new pension scheme if MPs pass a government-sponsored Bill before Parliament.