UMBRELLA SACCO

Women Rep in plans for county Sacco

The over 4,000 women groups will reap full benefits of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) kitty

In Summary

• Sacco  will enable  women group members to  constant access to loans

•It is prudent to increase  ta allocation of funds  to NGAAF kitties

)from Left to Right)The Kitui County NGAAF coordinator Lydia Kavete and Cunty women representative Irene Kasalu during women meeting at Nguni market in Kitui County on Monday.
NGAAF )from Left to Right)The Kitui County NGAAF coordinator Lydia Kavete and Cunty women representative Irene Kasalu during women meeting at Nguni market in Kitui County on Monday.
Image: Musembi Nzengu

Kitui County women representative Irene Kasalu has mooted plans to set up an umbrella Sacco for women groups to access loans.

“I want the over 4,000 women groups in our county to reap full benefits of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) Kitty by constantly getting loans and invest money in income-generating projects,” said Kasalu.

She was speaking at Waita  Trading  Centre in Mwingi Central Sub-county, in Kitui on Tuesday when she disbursed NGAAF cheques valued at Sh. 200,000 to 20  women groups in Waita ward.

“We will soon have the Kitui NGAAF Sacco up and running. The affirmative action fund channelled through my office will be pooled together and women group members will borrow the money and pay at a modest interest,” said the women representative.

She said access to constant loans will enable Kitui women to become economically empowered and in effect kick out poverty. “I want Kitui women to have bottomless access to money through loans even at times when the NGAAF money has delayed,” said Kasalu.

The legislator lamented that her office received a little allocation for the NGAAF kitty vis-a-vis the many women groups applying for the grants. She, however, said she was optimistic that allocations to NGAAF would soon improve.

“We are overwhelmed by the high number of women groups who are knocking at our doors to get the NGAAF grant money. It is time the national government allocated more funds to NGAAF so that we can optimally service the high number of applicants.

At the said time she lamented that quite a sizeable number of women groups in Kitui failed to meet the threshold to qualify for the NGAAF grants because they did not active back account and updated registrations certificates among other things.

“As women groups apply for the NGAAF funding they must ensure they meet all the laid down criteria less they will be denied the funds because my office cannot break the law to give money to groups that do not qualify,” said Kasalu.

MORE:

Zani launches campaign to encourage youths to join colleges

Senator wants women and youth to access education so they can participate in development
Counties
1 day ago

Women need not copy men in politics to attain two-thirds gender rule

Women representation in Kenya lags behind its East African neighbours
Siasa
6 days ago
by MUSEMBI NZENGU News Correspondent
Business
12 April 2019 - 00:00

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. Nairobi office glut earns lowest in region - report
    3m ago Business

  2. New Mercedes Benz C-Class unveiled for Kenya market
    3m ago Kenya

  3. Auditor general to include non-cash assets in reports
    3m ago Business

  4. Alliance students to benefit from old boys fund
    3m ago Kenya

  5. Strikes affecting economy, Embrace dialogue - FKE says
    3m ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES