Shoprite opens second supermarket in Garden City

South African retailer Shoprite has extended its presence in the Kenyan market after opening a second store in Garden City along Thika Superhighway.

The new store is the supermarket chain’s second outlet in Kenya, with a 3,572 metres squared operating space, will be managed by Kevin Waweru.

They opened their first supermarket in Westgate last December and plan to open two more this year. One will be in Mombasa and the other will be in an unnamed location in Nairobi. It boasts some 2,700 outlets in 15 African countries with the promises of lower prices to attract more customers, including local sourcing of all its groceries.

Among its offerings are meats, hot and cold food items, a bakery, fruits and vegetables. The retailer is looking to establish a firm presence in Kenya, whose retail penetration is still low at 33 per cent, but the biggest retail sector in Africa outside South Africa according to studies.

The Kenyan retail sector has experienced turbulent times over the last few years, with some supermarket chains closing shop due to liquidity challenges, leaving suppliers unpaid debts in the millions of shillings.