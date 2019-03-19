KENYAN START-UP COMPANY

New mobile app to ease shipping

Customers to book deliveries, get price and time of shipping through app

In Summary

• App helps streamline working relationships between truck owners and their drivers through cloud technology.

• Customers book a delivery, get price quotations for their request which would also include date and time of delivery. 

A truck loaded with sand from Kibokoni passes a residential area leaving behind a cloud of dust on February 8. A new app is helping track trucks/ALPHONCE GARI
TRACKING TRUCKS: A truck loaded with sand from Kibokoni passes a residential area leaving behind a cloud of dust on February 8. A new app is helping track trucks/ALPHONCE GARI

Amitruck, a Kenyan start-up shipping company has launched a mobile app for the transport market.

explored functionalities of mobile and cloud technologies to 

The mobile app connects pick-ups, truckers and shippers, thus streamlining working relationships between truck owners and their drivers through cloud technology.

“The mobile phone has played a significant role in shaping African technology due to its accessibility and high penetration rates in (the continent). It is giving start-ups an appropriate tool to create and deliver locally relevant solutions,” founder and CEO Mark Mwangi said.

Through the app, a customer can book a delivery, get price quotations include date and time of delivery. 

The app gives customers an efficient transport platform while truck owners can get more business outside their routine networks.

Goods transported using the Amitruck app are insured up to Sh500,000 with the option to increase the cover for a premium.

 

Business
19 March 2019 - 05:22

Most Popular

  1. Pay suppliers their money, WB tells government
    3h ago Business

  2. Drought to drag down Kenya's economic growth
    6h ago Kenya

  3. StanChart sets aside Sh10 billion for innovation
    17h ago Kenya

  4. Imperial Bank Depositors want CBK to transparent on KCB’s ...
    17h ago Business

  5. Chinese firms in Kenya to train locals to take up senior ...
    17h ago Business

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES