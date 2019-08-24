Kenya beat Zambia to keep Victoria Cup hopes alive at the RFUEA Grounds

The hosts outscored the visitors by four tries to one in entertaining match.

In Summary

• Isaac Njoroge opened the scoring with a penalty before skipper Curtis Lilako barged over the Whitewash with Njoroge adding the conversion for a 10-0 lead.

by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Rugby
24 August 2019 - 20:08
Image: ERICK BARASA

Kenya beat Zambia 31-16 at the Rfuea ground to keep their Victoria Cup hopes alive.

The hosts outscored the visitors by four tries to one in entertaining match.

Isaac Njoroge opened the scoring with a penalty before skipper Curtis Lilako barged over the Whitewash with Njoroge adding the conversion for a 10-0 lead.

Laston Mukasa slotted home a penalty for the visitors to narrow the gap to 10-3.

Elkeans Musonye touched down For Kenya midway through the half. Mukasa drilled home a penalty for Zambia to narrow the deficit to 15-6.

Edward Mumba touched down for Zambia and Mukasa converted to reduce the deficit to 15-13.

Njoroge added a penalty on the stroke of halftime as Kenya led 18-13. Second half tries by Oscar Simiyu and Brian Amaitsa sealed the win for the hosts

