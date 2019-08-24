Kakamega, Kamusinga defy odds to rule respective disciplines

Kakamega High School Rugby 15s and Moi Girls Kamusinga handball teams won their respective finals yesterday to emerge winners at the Tanzania Games Track and Safaris grounds as the event comes to an end today in Arusha.

Kakamega, the national champions, humiliated hosts Okeeswa Secondary School 56-15 in their final round-robin match. The 2016 handball champions Kamusinga saw off compatriots and national champions St. Joseph's Kirandich 24-22 in a balanced final match.

The Kakamega result put them top of the pile with 36 points after winning all their six matches an improvement on their last year performance where they won bronze medal in Musanze Rwanda.

Kakamega coach Amos Wamanga said: “The win is based on teamwork and the never-say-die attitude. The boys wanted a better performance this time around and I’m happy we got it.”

Dagoretti High School finished second to win silver after amassing 29 points, while Uganda's Namilyango College spoiled the Kenyan podium party by bagging bronze ahead of Kangaru School.

Moi Girls Kamusinga's handball coach Godfrey Simiyu noted they had to dig deep to be crowned the champions.

“It goes without saying that Kirandich is a tough side and the difference in the scores is a manifestation of the same. Now that we have the title we are going to guard it and the good thing is that only two players who are in form four will leave the team. Our future is secured,” said Simiyu.

Kamusinga will be without Daphien Kunusia and captain Mildred Nyongesa services next year.

His opposite number Kepha Nyaundi noted: “Its not a loss for us. We are newcomers at this stage and we find consolation in the fact that we are silver medalist and the difference in scores is something to be proud off. We will build on this performance going forward.”

In boys handball, St. Luke’s Kimilili lost to Rwandese side Adegi 23-17 to bag Silver and improve on last year performance where they had settled for sixth position.

In girls football, Itigo and Nyakach will face off in the third play off after falling to Ugandan sides Mkono and Kawempe in the semi-finals respectively. Itigo had played to barren draw in the regulation time before losing 9-8 in a post match shoot-out, while Nyakach who had played 2-2 all succumbed 3-4 in shot shots.

In girls hockey finals St. Cecilia Misikhu lost to Kakungulu Memorial of Uganda 2-1. Alum Nora(13) and Doreen Mbabazi (25) scored for Uganda as Sharon Simiyu (25th) scored for Kenya.

In the boys hockey, 57th minute goal from captain Shadrack Kipkoech is all Friends School Kamusinga needed to dethrone holders St. Anthony’s Kitale.