Kakamega on course to reclaim East Africa rugby title

National rugby 15s champions Kakamega High coach Amos Wamanga has warned his players not to count their eggs before they hatch after seeing off main rivals Dagoretti 32-5 in their second match of the East African Secondary Schools games at the Tanzania Game Track and Safari Grounds in Arusha yesterday.

The Western region outfit had on Saturday humiliated their other compatriots, Kangaru 46-0 to make their intention of reclaiming the title they last won in 2016 known.

Kakamega will now face Namilyango College of Uganda and Wamanga said the players should not be complacent despite their two victories so far.

“On paper, we remain favourites to win the title after seeing off our compatriots but I have warned the players not to celebrate just yet. We will give the remaining matches all the seriousness it deserves and hopefully at the end of the tournament we will reclaim the trophy because we have given the event our best display,” noted the tactician

Kakamega led 20-0 up at the break thanks to a brace of tries from David Kamau and one each from Bradley Lidiema and Reinhard Ngaira.

In the second half, Kakamega continued their dominance with Victor Gichana and Felix Omollo adding more tries. Charles Omulako added the extras.

Dagoretti have a rest day today and will line up against Uganda’s St Mary’s Kisubi tomorrow. In girls handball, national champions Kirandich won their second match to book a semi-final slot with a match, to spare, against Mbogo High today.

The newcomers had on Sunday won against Kilole 29-15 before they extended the good run against Kawanda 25-15 yesterday. Kirandich coach Kepha Nyaundi said they are going for the title.

“We have maintained a good run so far and our hope is to go all the way and win the title,” said Nyaundi.

In the boys’ category, Mbooni lost narrowly to College Gisenyi of Rwanda 19-20. The side coached by Gerald Juma had won against hosts Kilombero 22-17 and will now have to win their two remaining matches against St Lucia of Uganda today and Adegi of Rwanda tomorrow.