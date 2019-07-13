Kenya beats Uganda to retain Elgon Cup

Kenya has retained the Elgon Cup with a hard-fought 16-5 victory over Uganda in Kampala.

The Simbas won the two-legged tie 29-21 on aggregate having lost the first leg 16-13 in Kisumu.

Ronald Kanyanya scored the opening try for the hosts. The visitors regrouped and levelled matters with a well-taken try by Billy Omondi .

Jacob Ojee added a penalty before the interval to give Kenya a 8-5 lead at the break.

In the Second Half, Ojee drilled a penalty to widen the lead to 11-5 and sealed the win unconverted try late in the half.

Earlier, Kenya Lionesses won the ladies tournament beating Uganda's Lady Rugby Cranes 35-05 at Kyadondo.