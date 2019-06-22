Tough task for rookies at Elgon Cup

A new look Kenya Simbas face rivals Uganda in the Elgon Cup first leg today at the Mamboleo showground in Kisumu.

Head coach Paul Orders has gone for youth and experience in his match day 23 with six rookies expected to start in the explosive contest in the lakeside city.

Odera will be banking on the senior players to show leadership on the pitch as they target to take a huge lead to the second leg in Kampala in three weeks time.

Odera said it will be a new challenge for most of the squad who have never played Test rugby.

"It will be a new challenge for them but the technical bench is happy with what we saw in training and we are confident the blend of youth and experience can give us victory," said Odera.

Oscar Sorano, Simon Muniafu, Emmanuel Silungi and vice captain Elkeans Musonye will be relied upon in the fowards.

Livewire scrum half, Samson Onsomu and Dominic Coulson are the half back pairing with skipper Peter Kilonzo in midfield alongside Bill Omondi while Isaac Njoroge is the pick of the backs.

Uganda have also gone for youth for the contest and will be without star fullback Phillip Wokorach. Upfront the Cranes will have Kabras duo of Asman Mugerwa and Eliphaz Emong in the fowards alongside Charles Uhuru and Brian Asaba .

In the backs, Aaron Oforwoth, Pius Ogena and Daudi Semwami will be the key actors.

The match kicks off at 4pm and will be preceded by a clash between the Kenya Lionesses and Uganda at 1:30pm.Both sides are using the match as build up for the Rugby World Cup qualifiers in South Africa in August.