Musinde Muliro beat Blak Blad to win Kusa third leg

Masinde Muliro University beat Blak Blad of Kenyatta University 14-7 to win the third leg of Kenya University Sports Association (KUSA) rugby sevens held over the weekend at MMUST grounds.

Arthur Wanjohi gave the visitors the lead in the second minute with Agelit Lionel successfully converting for an early lead.

But the celebration was shortlived after Samuel Mbeche touched down to level the scores with Nobert Lubwani converting.

As fans celebrated, Lubwani converted Samuel Mbeche’s try for a 14-07 lead in the opening half to seal their second victory as the series heads to Eldoret in a fortnight at Moi University grounds.

Champions coach Ochieng Ahaya said the 15’s season is over and they have to prepare well for the sevens. “The win was good for us as part of preparations for the Sevens series. We played well and we deserved the win,” said Ahaya.

In the semifinals, MMUST humbled University of Eldoret 31-07. Lubwani opened the scores with his try in the second minute but John Luchisoi missed the conversion for a 5-0 lead. Luchisoi recovered to secure the second try as Lubwani slotted the conversion for a 12-0 lead at the interval.

On resumption, Clever Mulunda touched down for the UOE which he converted for a 12-7 lead. MMUST steeped up their efforts with Simon Luvasa scoring the third try and Lubwani slotting the extras for two points and a 19-7 lead.

Lubwani sealed the win for the hosts with a try alongside Josphat Omengu’s to advance the final. KU edged out Zetech University 10-5 in the second semifinal after coming from 5-0 down.

Kevin Mutua handed Zetech the lead with his try but John Mwangi failed to convert in the 10th minute. After the hooter, KU secured a vital try courtesy of Sharab Wesonga who touched down twice.

In quarterfinals, Blad were 10-5 winners against Daystar University, which was ample revenge after losing in Pool ‘C’ match on Saturday. Zetech came from 14-0 down to beat Kenya College of Accountancy 29-14 in sudden death while UoE and MMUST were 05-14 and 31-05 winners against Kabarak and Dedan Kimathi University of Technology respectively.