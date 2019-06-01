Shujaa have mixed fortunes during Paris7s start

In Summary

• Shujaa drew 19-19 to Australia before losing to powerhouses South Africa 29-12 in their second match.

Andrew Amonde
Andrew Amonde
Image: FILE

Kenya had a mixed start to the Paris sevens on Saturday.

Shujaa drew 19-19 to Australia before losing to powerhouses South Africa 29-12 in their second match.

In the match against South Africa, Kenya led 12-10 at half time with tries by Vincent Onyala and Jacob Ojee with Impi Visser and Muller Du Plessis touching down once each for the Blitzbokke.

The South Africans stepped up a gear in the second half with Du Plessis scoring a second and Mfundo Ndlovu crossing the whitewash to seal victory for the opponents .

Earlier Kenya had put a spirited display in drawing with Austrslia.

Andrew Amonde, Charles Omondi and Bush Mwale got on the scoresheet with Johnstone Olindi kicking over two conversions.Kenya play their final game against Wales at 7:36pm

Kenya rugby fraternity rally behind Shujaa ahead of crunch Paris Sevens leg this weekend

Kenya Sevens are in a relegation dogfight to keep their core status in the series for next season.
Sports
2 days ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by WILLIAM NJUGUNA Senior Sports Writer
Rugby
01 June 2019 - 16:53

Most Popular

  1. Kakamega Homeboyz threatens to pull out of Kenya premier ...
    13h ago Football

  2. Migne unveils Harambee Stars AFCON squad
    2w ago Football

  3. Coach migne explains why Homeboyz star is not part of his ...
    1d ago Football

  4. Stars’ fans to get replica jerseys from next week
    1d ago Football

  5. I am going nowhere, says Gor Mahia top scorer
    1mo ago Football

Latest Videos