Shujaa have mixed fortunes during Paris7s start

Kenya had a mixed start to the Paris sevens on Saturday.

Shujaa drew 19-19 to Australia before losing to powerhouses South Africa 29-12 in their second match.

In the match against South Africa, Kenya led 12-10 at half time with tries by Vincent Onyala and Jacob Ojee with Impi Visser and Muller Du Plessis touching down once each for the Blitzbokke.

The South Africans stepped up a gear in the second half with Du Plessis scoring a second and Mfundo Ndlovu crossing the whitewash to seal victory for the opponents .

Earlier Kenya had put a spirited display in drawing with Austrslia.

Andrew Amonde, Charles Omondi and Bush Mwale got on the scoresheet with Johnstone Olindi kicking over two conversions.Kenya play their final game against Wales at 7:36pm