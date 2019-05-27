Kenyan Sevens team pick one point from London as relegation fears hover over their heads

• Kenya lost to relegation candidates Japan 26-17 in the 13th-14 the playoff in an error-strewn display.
• Kenya only won one match in the two-day event after narrowly beating Samoa 21-20.
Shujaa relegation fears continued as they bagged a solitary point at the London Sevens.
Paul Murunga’s charges now have 27 points—two ahead of Japan with the final tournament set for next weekend in Paris. The team that finishes last will be replaced by Ireland next season.
Kenya lost to relegation candidates Japan 26-17 in the 13th-14 the playoff in an error-strewn display. The Asian outfit opened the scoring courtesy of Naoki Motomura, who also slotted home the conversion for a 7-0 lead.
Katsuyuki Saka doubled the advantage for the Japanese and Motomura added the extra two points for a 14-0 lead. Shujaa re-grouped and struck back with Bush Mwale and Jeff Oluoch scoring in succession and Johnstone Olindi adding a conversion for a 14-12 lead at the interval in favour of the Japanese.
On resumption, Yoshikaza Fujita and Kashushi Hano ended any attempt of a fight-back by Shujaa despite Bush Mwale scoring a late consolation try. Kenya had earlier lost 29-21 to Scotland in the Challenge trophy quarter-finals.
Raj Ferguson and Glen Bryce with a double and Jamie Ferndale crossed the whitewash for the Scots with Shujaa’s tries being scored by Andrew Amonde who notched a double with Jeff Oluoch scoring one. Olindi added three conversions.
Kenya only won one match in the two-day event after narrowly beating Samoa 21-20. They lost 24-17 to Fiji and 31-17 to France in the preliminary round.
Elsewhere, Kabras coach Henley Du Plessis has said he will make a couple of signings to bolster the squad ahead of next season.
Speaking after his side bagged the Enterprise Cup with a clinical 37-7 demolition of Impala, the tactician said the team must improve for next season.
“We are looking at strengthening the team for next season. We, therefore, want to bring in a fly-half and a couple of forwards,” he added.
The South African tactician said they must have depth if they are to rival Kenya Cup champions KCB. “It’s a long season and we need to have two players in each position so as to provide competition and ensure the players are kept on their toes,” he said.
He noted that they intend to develop players from within. “We got a couple of players from our second team who have put their hand up in the course of the season and will be considered going forward,” he noted. Kabras, who lost the Kenya Cup final to KCB a week ago, dominated proceedings against Impala with Paul Abuto, Phillip Wokorach and Hillary Odhiambo scoring a try each for the sugar millers with the referee awarding them a penalty try.