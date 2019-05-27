Kenyan Sevens team pick one point from London as relegation fears hover over their heads

Raj Ferguson and Glen Bryce with a double and Jamie Ferndale crossed the whitewash for the Scots with Shujaa’s tries being scored by Andrew Amonde who notched a double with Jeff Oluoch scoring one. Olindi added three conversions.

Kenya only won one match in the two-day event after narrowly beating Samoa 21-20. They lost 24-17 to Fiji and 31-17 to France in the preliminary round.

Elsewhere, Kabras coach Henley Du Plessis has said he will make a couple of signings to bolster the squad ahead of next season.

Speaking after his side bagged the Enterprise Cup with a clinical 37-7 demolition of Impala, the tactician said the team must improve for next season.

“We are looking at strengthening the team for next season. We, therefore, want to bring in a fly-half and a couple of forwards,” he added.

The South African tactician said they must have depth if they are to rival Kenya Cup champions KCB. “It’s a long season and we need to have two players in each position so as to provide competition and ensure the players are kept on their toes,” he said.

He noted that they intend to develop players from within. “We got a couple of players from our second team who have put their hand up in the course of the season and will be considered going forward,” he noted. Kabras, who lost the Kenya Cup final to KCB a week ago, dominated proceedings against Impala with Paul Abuto, Phillip Wokorach and Hillary Odhiambo scoring a try each for the sugar millers with the referee awarding them a penalty try.