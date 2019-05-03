Moi University target final playoffs as they host Suburbs

Moi University team will line up against Surburbs in one of the Kenya Rugby Union semi-final championship as they seek to return to the second tier next season.

Another pair will feature Maseno against Eldoret RFC

The Uasin Gishu institution won against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKAUT)'Cougars' 27-17 in the quarter-final played last weekend at the Moi University grounds to book the lost slots.

While the visiting Nairobi champions Suburbs reigned supreme against Jaramogi Odinga University of Science and Technology 41-0 in another one-sided quater-final.

Maseno University humiliated Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) 23-0 in another quater final, while Eldoret saw off Singers RFC 8-3 to advance to the semis.

Moi coach Ali Mbaraka said their aspiration to play in the second tier is long overdue.

“We are ready for the match because our target is to play in the second tier. The team spirit is high and the players are ready for the battle. Playing in the third tier is not good for the institution and our plans are well laid down, ,” said Mbaraka.

Mbaraka was hopefully their build-up ahead of the weekend clash where they have featured in many tournaments will play in their favour.

“Kenya Cup is our target. We have had a good run and after defeating Cougars and Eldoret RFC, who were our main challengers, we believe have the power and will to play better rugby,” said Mbaraka.

Mbaraka worked with Eldoret RFC in 2013 where they qualified and played at Kenya Cup but they were relegated the following season.

Nationwide semifinal play-offs