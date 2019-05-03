Moi University target final playoffs as they host Suburbs

In Summary

• Moi coach  Ali Mbaraka said their aspiration to play in the second tier is long overdue.

• Mbaraka worked with Eldoret RFC in 2013 where they qualified and played at Kenya Cup but they were relegated the following season.

Masinde Murilo rugby team
Masinde Murilo rugby team
Image: /COURTESY

 Moi University team will line up against Surburbs in one of the  Kenya Rugby Union semi-final championship as they seek to return to the second tier next season.

Another pair will feature Maseno against Eldoret RFC

The Uasin Gishu institution won against Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKAUT)'Cougars' 27-17 in the quarter-final played last weekend at the Moi University grounds to book the lost slots.

 

While the visiting Nairobi champions  Suburbs reigned supreme against Jaramogi Odinga University of Science and Technology 41-0 in another one-sided  quater-final.

Maseno University humiliated   Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) 23-0 in another quater final, while Eldoret saw off Singers RFC 8-3 to advance to the semis.

Moi coach  Ali Mbaraka said their aspiration to play in the second tier is long overdue.

“We are ready for the match because our target is to play in the second tier. The team spirit is high and the players are ready for the battle. Playing in the third tier is not good for the institution and our plans are well laid down, ,” said Mbaraka.

Mbaraka was hopefully their build-up ahead of the weekend clash where they have featured in many tournaments will play in their favour.

“Kenya Cup is our target. We have had a good run and after defeating Cougars and Eldoret RFC, who were our main challengers,  we believe have the power and will to play better rugby,” said Mbaraka.

Mbaraka worked with Eldoret RFC in 2013 where they qualified and played at Kenya Cup but they were relegated the following season.

 

Nationwide semifinal play-offs

  1. Moi University vs Northern Suburbs
  2. Maseno vs Eldoret RFC

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by Emmanuel Sabuni
Rugby
03 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. KCB coach Ouna infuriated as Gor recover
    24m ago Football

  2. Thunder count on trio as Lakeside come calling
    24m ago Basketball

  3. Moi University target final playoffs as they host Suburbs
    24m ago Rugby

  4. Ingwe coach Mbungo reveals plans
    24m ago Football

  5. Greensharks' Owaga asks charges to be clinical
    24m ago Sports

Latest Videos