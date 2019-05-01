KRU co-opt Wangui Kibe and Mukoko into the board of directors

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) have co-opted two women Wangui Kibe and Peris Mukoko, into the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

“We are keen to have a Board that reflects the spirit of rugby as a sport for all: men, women, boys and girls. The two ladies have, through the quality of their rugby contribution, and enduring commitment, have proved they will add value to the governance of the sport. It’s a one-year co-option,” said KRU chairman Oduor Gangla.

“Kui (Wangui), for instance, has been involved in the management of most of the Safari 7s tournaments since inception in 1996, 23 years later. Peris was the first woman World Rugby match official educator and is a former Kenya international.”

“Therefore, the two ladies have not been co-opted to the board merely because they are women. They are strong rugby persons in their own rights with achievements over the years. We look forward to their very meaningful contribution to the sport,” said Gangla.

The chairman added that their 1s room yet to co-opt people in the various board committees and revealed that the former Kenya Lioness international forward, Angela Olum, has been co-opted to the Women Rugby Committee.