KRU APPOINT DIRECTORS

KRU co-opt Wangui Kibe and Mukoko into the board of directors

KRU have co-opted two women into the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

In Summary

• Kui (Wangui) has been involved in the management of most of the Safari 7s tournaments since inception in 1996,

• The chairman added that their 1s room yet to co-opt people in the various board committees 

Oduor Gangla
Oduor Gangla
Image: ERICK BARASA

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU)  have co-opted two women Wangui Kibe and Peris Mukoko, into the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

“We are keen to have a Board that reflects the spirit of rugby as a sport for all: men, women, boys and girls. The two ladies have, through the quality of their rugby contribution, and enduring commitment, have proved they will add value to the governance of the sport. It’s a one-year co-option,” said KRU chairman Oduor Gangla.

“Kui (Wangui), for instance, has been involved in the management of most of the Safari 7s tournaments since inception in 1996, 23 years later. Peris was the first woman World Rugby match official educator and is a former Kenya international.”

“Therefore, the two ladies have not been co-opted to the board merely because they are women. They are strong rugby persons in their own rights with achievements over the years. We look forward to their very meaningful contribution to the sport,” said Gangla.

The chairman added that their 1s room yet to co-opt people in the various board committees and revealed that the former Kenya Lioness international forward, Angela Olum, has been co-opted to the Women Rugby Committee.

 

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by By Correspondent
Rugby
01 May 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. FKF enters deal with Wadi Degla for U-15 team
    16m ago Football

  2. KBF call on clubs to register players before the May 11 ...
    16m ago Basketball

  3. Asbel Kiprop to appeal AIU ban
    16m ago Athletics

  4. Sofapaka out to make amends as Sofapaka prepare to face ...
    16m ago Football

  5. Oktay wants Gor Mahia to keep playmaker Kahata
    16m ago Athletics

Latest Videos