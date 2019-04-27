Quins seek second win over bitter rivals Impala at RFUEA grounds

Quins will be eyeing their second win over bitter rivals Impala this season as the Kenya Cup playoffs enter the quarterfinal stage today at the RFUEA ground.

The other quarterfinal fixture will take place at the Nakuru Athletic Club, where hosts Nakuru RFC entertain Mwamba. However, all eyes will be on Ngong Road derby in what will be a mouth-watering showdown between the two foes.

When the two sides clashed in the group phase on January 26, Quins got the bragging rights with a clinical 37-24 demolition of Impala. The stakes are higher this time around with champions KCB awaiting them in the semifinals on May 11.

Quins coach Charles Cadovillis has gone for the tried and tested in today’s showdown and will start with Brian Obwoya, Edward Oseko and Paul Kioko in the front row with the towering Mike Onsando and the experienced Tony Mutai starting at lock.

Skipper Patrice Agunda, Kenya Sevens forward Herman Humwa and Kevin Angote complete the back row. Eden Agero and Dominic Osino will pull the strings at half-back with Frank Wanyama and David Ambunya in midfield as Willy Ambaka, Aluda Beda and Lyle Asiligwa complete the back three.

Cadovillis said they have had an excellent training week and expects his boys to deliver. The work has been done and I’m confident the boys will deliver tomorrow,” he added.

On their part, Impala will be gunning for revenge against their neighbours. Key players for the Sarries in today’s encounter will be Davis Makori, Saul Kivumbi, Eric Kerre and Elkeans Musonye in the forwards with Samson Onsomu and Nato Simiyu, who makes his debut this season at fly-half. Bill Omondi and Quinto Ongo are the picks of the backs.

Head coach Frank Ndong expects a lively contest. “The boys are relishing the challenge. We are keen on correcting the mistakes we committed against them in January and improve our discipline and tactical organisation,” he said. The match will kickoff at 4pm and will be live on Bamba Sport