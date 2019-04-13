Impala seek revenge against Mwamba in Enterprise Cup quarters

Hosts Impala Saracens will be eyeing revenge against Mwamba as they clash in Enterprise Cup quarter-final showdown.

The two sides last met in January in the Kenya Cup with Mwamba winning 20-16 at the Railway Cub. Both sides have qualified to the Kenya Cup playoffs despite losing last weekend.

Impala lost 32-22 to Kabras while Mwamba succumbed to 34-24 defeat against Oilers in Nakuru. Impala have recalled skipper Samson Onsomu for today’s match after missing last week’s defeat to Kabras.

Head coach Frank Ndong has gone for the tried and tested with Steve Juma, Daniel Ndome and Saul Kivumbi in the front row. Davis Makori will pair Erick Kerre at the second row while Elkeans Musonye starts at blindside flank with Paul Mutsami at the open-side.

In the backs, Anthony Odhiambo starts at fly-half with Bill Omondi and Quito Ongo on the wings. Kenya Sevens international Sammy Oliech returns at fullback while Nato Simiyu gets a spot on the bench after a long absence.

“It will be a good game. We lost to them in the Kenya cup and we want to correct the mistakes that we had in that game,” noted Ndong. Mwamba coach Kevin Wambua has re-jigged his line up recalling Deus Mudaki. Mudaki had been sidelined with a knock and comes in for John Mbari in the front row.

He will join Eugene Sudi and Salton Muturi in the front row. George Omolla and Stephen Sikuta will pair up in the locks with Kenya Sevens talisman Collins Injera, Louis Kisia and Edwin Machanje in the back row Joel Inzuga, Tony Omondi and Michael Agevi are the picks of the backs.

Wambua said they are eyeing the Enterprise Cup and are confident of winning the trophy. “It’s one trophy we are looking at winning. We beat Impala in the league this season and I am confident we will win the game,” added Wambua.

In other matches, KCB host Nakuru at the Lion’s Den in Ruaraka, Harlequins have a date with Blak Blad at the RFUEA ground as Kabras host Nondies at Kakamega showground. The semifinals are slated for May 25 with the final set for June 1.