Kakamega on course

Former national rugby champions edge out Kangaru to bag second win

In Summary

•Kakamega’s coach Amos Wamanga exuded confidence that there is room for improvement

•Rift Valley’s side Kabianga won their second match after drowning Coast side Galana 22-3

3. Okoyo Anthony (C) of Kakamega Boys tries to go past Ian Samuel of Kangaru Highc during their Rugby 15s match
3. Okoyo Anthony (C) of Kakamega Boys tries to go past Ian Samuel of Kangaru Highc during their Rugby 15s match
Image: ANDREW KASUKU

Former national rugby champions Kakamega High edged Kangaru 21-9 to bag their second win of the Term One games at Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa.

Kakamega humbled Kabianga 27 -9 in the opening match on Tuesday while Kangaru defeated Galana 14-0 in the Pool ‘B’ matches.

Kakamega’s coach Amos Wamanga exuded confidence that there is room for improvement as the competition gets tougher. “Our boys are doing well so far.

They have kept their composure and we are taking a game at a time,” said Wamanga. He observed they are not taking Galana lightly ahead of today’s match.

“They are equally good. In fact, all the teams have prepared well for these championships and I have advised my boys to remain focused until the last second,” he said.

On his part, Kangaru’s coach Benson Wairegi said his side remain hopeful of qualification to the semis despite the loss to Kakamega.

“We still have one game to go against Kabianga and we are determined to win so that we can proceed to the semis. We shall make a comeback,” he added. Yesterday, Rift Valley’s side Kabianga won their second match after drowning Coast side Galana 22-3.

Kabianga’s coach Dennis Ayieko, who is also the school’s deputy principal, said their win was important as it signalled a chance to the semis despite making debut to the national event.

In the Pool A matches played yesterday, Nairobi’s Dagoretti finished in good spirits after beating Coast’s Kwale High 26–5. Dagoretti’s Victor Walgwe said the second win meant they have already secured a place in the semis but will maintain their momentum when they meet Maseno later today (Thursday).

“We are not just ready for Maseno but the semis as well,” said an excited Walgwe. Earlier, Nyanza’s Maseno School lost 7– 10 to Central’s Alliance High in what was a battle for survival that ended in the latter’s favour having lost their opening match to Dagoretti on Tuesday.

by STAR REPORTER The Star
Rugby
11 April 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Former national rugby champions edge Kangaru
    7h ago Rugby

  2. Last year's boys' finalists Sigalame bundled out of school ...
    7h ago Sports

  3. Baraza furious after sharing spoils with Ulinzi
    7h ago Football

  4. Brunlehner among the top stars for this weekend's show
    7h ago Sports

  5. Obiri leads a galaxy of stars in Doha
    7h ago Sports

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES