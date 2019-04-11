Former national rugby champions edge out Kangaru to bag second win

Former national rugby champions Kakamega High edged Kangaru 21-9 to bag their second win of the Term One games at Shimo la Tewa High School in Mombasa.

Kakamega humbled Kabianga 27 -9 in the opening match on Tuesday while Kangaru defeated Galana 14-0 in the Pool ‘B’ matches.

Kakamega’s coach Amos Wamanga exuded confidence that there is room for improvement as the competition gets tougher. “Our boys are doing well so far.

They have kept their composure and we are taking a game at a time,” said Wamanga. He observed they are not taking Galana lightly ahead of today’s match.

“They are equally good. In fact, all the teams have prepared well for these championships and I have advised my boys to remain focused until the last second,” he said.

On his part, Kangaru’s coach Benson Wairegi said his side remain hopeful of qualification to the semis despite the loss to Kakamega.

“We still have one game to go against Kabianga and we are determined to win so that we can proceed to the semis. We shall make a comeback,” he added. Yesterday, Rift Valley’s side Kabianga won their second match after drowning Coast side Galana 22-3.

Kabianga’s coach Dennis Ayieko, who is also the school’s deputy principal, said their win was important as it signalled a chance to the semis despite making debut to the national event.

In the Pool A matches played yesterday, Nairobi’s Dagoretti finished in good spirits after beating Coast’s Kwale High 26–5. Dagoretti’s Victor Walgwe said the second win meant they have already secured a place in the semis but will maintain their momentum when they meet Maseno later today (Thursday).

“We are not just ready for Maseno but the semis as well,” said an excited Walgwe. Earlier, Nyanza’s Maseno School lost 7– 10 to Central’s Alliance High in what was a battle for survival that ended in the latter’s favour having lost their opening match to Dagoretti on Tuesday.