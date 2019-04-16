Gor Mahia bow out of Continental football with a 5-1 hammering in Morocco.

Gor Mahia will have to wait longer to reach the 2018/19 CAF Confederations Cup semifinals, after they were humiliated 5-1 in the quarter-finals by Moroccan side RS Berkane on Sunday at the Stade Municipal de Berkane to crash out 7-1 on aggregate. Kogallo seemed ready to dine with continental Kings after making it to the quarter finals for the first time in three decades, but were put in their place by the Mahgreb side despite being toddlers in the scene.

The KPL champions who travelled in two batches had evidently lost the match even before entering the pitch, amid fears that they could start with eight players. After over 20plus hours flight, the second batch led by captain Harun Shkava endured a six hour drive from Casablanca to Berkane arriving under an hour to kick-off. The didn’t get time to warm up leave alone feel the pitch as stipulated by CAF rules.

Chasing a 2-0 first leg deficit KO’gallo needed three unanswered goals, but found themselves trailing after only 21 minutes, as Fo-Dohlaba tapped home a cross from the right thanks to captain Harun Shakava’s missed clearance. Lawrence Juma leveled matters with a hard shot from right back Philemon Otieno’s cross four minutes later. Gor lived dangerously in the one way traffic affair with keeper Fredrick Odhiambo and the backline of Harun Shkava, Joash Onyango , Philemon Otieno and Geoffrey Ochieng dealing with wave and wave of attacks. Just after the hour mark Gor’s resistance was breached after unmarked captain Mohammed Aziz rose headed home from a corner. Five minutes later El Helali made it three on the night with a curling far post finish after Shakava falied to clear the ball.

Evidently tired Gor Mahia guarded their rear to reduce damage as they could not manage any meaning full attack upfront to save the game. Most of the players also kept slipping and giving away procession unnecessarily, and could t string together five forward passes. Coach Hassan Oktay pulled out Harun Shakava who was having a tough time replacing him with Joachim Oluoch before the breather.

Oluoch stabilized the leaking back line but was caught ball watching in the 58th minute, as the 6 feet three defender Issoufou Dayo header kissed the net from another corner with tired Nicholas Kipkurui the closest player on the scene flat footed. Having conceded the fifth goal in both legs from a set piece, and outplayed in every department the visitors couldn’t wait for the final whistle.Youssef Essaidy completed the routing four minutes from time to summarize Gor’s long night in Morocco with 5-1 loss. This was the second big loss in a row, after succumbing 4-0 to Egyptian giants Zamalek in the group stage last month.

Mismanagement and poor organization marred the Northward trip ensuring players travelled in two batches, with the second contingent comprising most of the first X1 arriving in Berkane, less than two hours to kick off. Viral pictures of Gor players sleeping in deplorable airports conditions on transit made rounds in the social media, giving pundits and critics fodder for content and salvos to aim at the Gor Mahia’s poor management.

RS Berkane will face Tunisian side CS Sfaxien who beat Nkana of Zambia 3-2 on aggregate to sail through, while Egyptian giants Zamalek who beat Morocco’s Hassania Agadir 1-0 will face Tunisia’s Etoile Sahel or Sudan’s Al-Hilal Omdurman whose second leg fixture was pushed to 22nd April 2019 due to insecurity in the Sudan. Sahel lead 3-1 from the first leg.

The record 17 time KPL champions Gor Mahia are expected back home tomorrow, as focus shifts on defending their league title, after they bowed out of the FKF shield to Bandari last week. Gor lead the table with 44points same as Sofapaka, with a better goal difference and four games in hand.