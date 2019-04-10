Stage set for inaugural Gusii 7's

The stage is set for the inaugural Gusii 7’s to be staged at Gusii Stadium during the Easter weekend.

Tournament director, Benjamin Ayimba yesterday said 12 men’s teams and four women’s sides are expected to participate.

“We have invited many teams but we expect 16. Teams have until Monday to confirm their participation,” added the former Kenya Sevens coach.

Ayimba said besides the tournament, there will be a comedy concert at Kisii School and a concert at Gusii Stadium on Sunday.

He said a number of sponsors have committed to support the tournament but declined to name them. “We are working on details and this will be confirmed on Monday,” he said.

Yesterday, Silverstone Kisumu RFC coach Howard Okwemba said they are keen to participate in the tournament.

“We want to use the tournament to prepare for our KRU Championship quarterfinal game against Masinde Murilo University,” said the coach. The tournament will be hosted by KRU Championship side Kisii RFC.

Kisii RFC secretary Joseph Okong’o said Homeboyz Ladies and Kisumu Dolphins have tentatively confirmed participation in the women’s category.

One of the organisers Anthony Kibagendi, who is the director of youth in the Deputy President’s office, said the purpose of the tournament will be to raise awareness on prevention and treatment of HIV/AIDS as well as matters to do with drug and alcohol abuse in the region. “The county government, Gusii 7’s team, Sports Connect Africa and Kisii RFC have prepared weekend full of activities from April 19- 21,” said Kibagendi.

“We welcome Kenyans from all over the country to enjoy the food, the world-class hotels, the wonderful hospitality and the new stadium,” he posted on his Facebook page.