Eight teams to battle it out for two KRU Championship slots

Nationwide League playoffs will be held on April 27 with Eight teams will fight for the two slots to join Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) Championship when they battle it in the quarterfinals of the Nationwide League playoffs on April 27.

The teams are Maseno University, Malindi RFC, Moi University, JKUAT Cougars, Northern Suburbs, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University, Eldoret RFC and Stingers.

In the quarter-final pairings released yesterday, Western Region champions Maseno will go head to head with Malindi RFC while Moi University face JKUAT Cougars in a battle of former KRU Championship sides. Both Moi University and Cougars were relegated from the second tier league last season and will be seeking to a comeback.

Nairobi region champions Northern Suburbs welcome Western region runners up Jaramogi University with Eldoret RFC and Stingers battling it out for a semi-final berth. The semi-finals will be played on May 4 with the winner between Maseno and Malindi meeting Eldoret RFC or Stingers while the winner between Moi University and JKUAT Cougars will play either Suburbs of Jaramogi.

The final is scheduled for May 11 and the finalists will gain promotion to the 2019/2010 KRU Championships. Already, Strathmore Leos and University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine have been relegated from Kenya Cup and will play in KRU Championship next season.

Six teams are seeking promotion to Kenya Cup with Catholic Monks already assured of a semi-final berth at home with USIU if they seal a bonus point win against South Coast Pirates at Diani on Saturday.

If USIU seal the second semi-final place, Western Bulls will settle for a quarter-final place against Mombasa RFC at the Bull’s Ring in Kakamega while Kisumu will host Masinde Murilo University at Kisumu Polytechnic on May 27. Yesterday, Kisumu RFC coach Howard Okwemba admitted the game against Masinde Murilo will be tricky.