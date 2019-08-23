Series champion Snow, Wakhu and Indiza among top pros expected at Nyali

Series champion Greg Snow, Nyali winner David Wakhu, hard-hitting Dismas Indiza and Windsor’s Riz Charania are among top golfers expected at the 2019/20 Safari Tour opener at the Nyali Golf Club this weekend.

Mohit Mediratta, who missed most of the Safari Tour action last season, makes a return to the tournament this weekend. The field also includes entries from Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Among the regional players whose entries have been received by the tournament organizers, Kenya Open Golf Limited, are Tanzania’s Nuru Mollel, Rajabu Pembe and Abdalla Yusuf, Uganda’s Philip Kasozi, Mwanja Becca, Dennis Anguyo, Bagalana Abbey and Toolit Brian and double Sunshine Tour champion from Zimbabwe, Charamba Tongoona.

The event also features entries from elite amateurs, notably Zayan Din from Nyali. The four-day tournament will tee off with a Pro-Am event which will see the Professional golfers play with the amateurs tomorrow before the main competition, set for August 25 to 28.

A golf clinic will be held tomorrow at the same venue featuring a section of professional players taking amateur and junior golfers through a golf basics course.

Tournament Director, Patrick Obath said: “We are delighted with the level of entries that we have received for this event. It confirms its importance to both our local and regional pros as they work towards getting a slot in next year’s Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship. We are particularly glad to see entries from Zimbabwe as well as an increased number of players from both Uganda and Tanzania. As we move along, we hope to attract more regional professionals.”