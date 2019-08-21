Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda added to Safari Tour Golf Series

Five new events across three East African countries have been added into the 2019/20 Safari Tour Golf Series.

The revamped series will now have 12 events across four countries including seven in Kenya, three in Uganda and one in each of Rwanda and Tanzania.

Safari Tour Tournament Director Patrick Obath, said that going into East African was part of the request by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Nyali, Vet Lab, Limuru, Thika Greens, Muthaiga, Windsor and Karen will host the Kenyan legs, just like last season.

“When we mooted the idea of a professional golf tour in Kenya, we were asked by President Uhuru Kenyatta to include our junior golfers of either gender, our elite amateur golfers and to ensure that we invite and include our brothers and sisters from the East African region. We have been in discussions with the golf leadership in Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania and we are delighted to announce that the Safari Tour will now be played in those nations,” he said.

In Uganda, the well-established Uganda Open, with a US$50,000 (Sh5.1m) prize fund, will now be part of the Safari Tour as will the Entebbe Open and Kitante Open tournaments.

“The Uganda Open and the Rwanda Open will now be part of the Safari Tour and what this simply means is that pros participating in those events will earn points on the Safari Tour ranking, enabling them to qualify for the Magical Kenya Open in a fair and transparent manner. We are still in discussions with Tanzania on dates and venues for a leg of the Safari Tour there,” Obath added.

The Nyali Golf and Country Club will once more host the first event of the Safari Tour season between August 24 and 28.

“Registration for membership of the Tour and entry into the first event at Nyali is open on www.safaritour.golf and we invite all golf professionals across East Africa and across Africa to register and join us. We are also inviting the top junior and elite amateurs of either gender to register and join us. The Tour is keen to promote not only the professional golfers but also our juniors and top amateurs who aspire to play professionally,” Obath said.

From Nyali, the series will move to Uganda, for the Uganda Open at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Club, on the 10th -14th of September. The Royal Nairobi Golf Club will host the third leg of the Tour on the 12th – 16th of October, before heading back to Uganda for the fourth leg at the Entebbe Golf Club on the 30th October to 2nd of November.

There series will make its way across East Africa making stops at the Kigali Golf Club, Great Rift Valley Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club, Thika Greens, Sigona Golf Club, Uganda Golf Club and the Karen Country Club. All legs of the Safari Tour will have a minimum total prize fund of US$10,000 (Sh1m).