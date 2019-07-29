Karira wins Sirwo golf tournament in Eldoret

Handicap 16 golfer Gracemary Karira clinched the Sirwo golf tournament title held on Saturday at the nine-hole Eldoret Golf club.

Playing on home course, Karira fired 22 and 19 Stableford points in the inward and outward nine to claim the title at the hotly contested Sirwo and Cranes Haven Resort-sponsored tournament, featuring over 100 golfers.

The ever-smiling Karira registered two blanks in the opening nine on 3 par 4 and starting the second nine on a low note with another blank on 10 par 4.

But that did not deter her efforts to emerge victorious with a shot ahead of Aman Gujral on 40 points. Karira said the holes opened for her and putting was the best, with many pars registered.

“Good luck was on my side and I managed to win despite the two blanks that slowed me down. I had a little problem in putting hence failing to score the much-needed points. But I thank God all the cries on the course ended after the win,” said Karira.

She registered a par on hole one par five, dropped a shot in the second par 3 before she blanked on third par 4. Though she recovered well in 4th with a par on three, parred on 5th, 6th, 7th 8th and 9th to collect 22 Stableford points.

She started the outward nine with a blank on 10th par 4, dropped a shot on 11th par 3, bogeyed on 12th, 13th and 14th pars 4, 5 and 6 and parred on 16th, 17th, 18, and 18th for a total of 19 points.

Handicap 9 Gujral registered 18 and 22 points in both nines as newly-appointed Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge, Jorum Abuodha completed the podium with 37 points.

Nilesh Aggarwal and Amos Butit were first and second nine winners with 20 and 21 points respectively while Kericho captain Fidel Wasike won the guest prize with 33 points. Aggarwal picked nearest to the pin prize on hole number 7 par 3 while Mathew Koech and Alice Chesire won men’s and ladies longest drive prizes respectively on hole 10 par 5.

Sirwo chairman Kiprono Kitony said they have invested a lot in the hospitality industry and they are planning to open more outlets in the country.

“We have done things differently and we want to make our way to Eldoret and we are here to promote our services to our clients,” said Kittony.