Owiti ready to defend his Limuru Open title

Former Kenya captain Robinson Owiti is set to defend his Limuru Open title this weekend as search for points intensifies in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championships (KAGC)at the par 72 Limuru golf course.

Owiti won the tournament last year and has high hopes of defending the title that has attracted top amateur including Peter Rimui of Thika Sports, host John Kariuki, Royal’s Stanley Kirui, club member Mike Kisia and KAGC leader Samuel Njoroge of Kenya Railways who is also the reigning champion.

Others are Simon Njogu (Great rift), Muthiaga’s Mutahi Kibugu, Vet lab’s Isaiah Otukie, Eldoret’s Andrew Chelogoi, Limuru’s Paul Muchangi and Kenya Amateur Match Play champion, Isaac Makokha, who is the only deaf golfer from Vet Lab.

“I will be working hard to defend my title. I know it will not be easy but I will do my best especially after playing good golf in Uganda during Victoria Cup,” said Owiti, who fired three par 219 to claim last year's event.

Coming from Vet Lab, Owiti was in the Kenya team that, for the first time, lost to Uganda in the Victoria Cup last weekend. He was in the company of Kibugu, Njoroge, Simon Njogu, Mathew Wahome, Daniel Nduva, Paul Muchangi and William Odera.

“Uganda tournament was part of my training for this weekend’s event. I need more points to enable me to finish top of the table ahead of next year’s Kenya Open,” added Owiti, the only golfer who did not lose at the Victoria Cup tournament.

The tournament will be a 54 hole event that has attracted 67 golfers who will play a total of 36 holes in two rounds.

Meanwhile, Ruiru Sports Club will on Saturday host the annual Polycap Igathe tournament for the ninth year running.

One of the biggest events in the club’s annual calendar, the tournament which doubles up as the July Monthly Mug, is expected to field over 200 golfers.

The sponsor, Polycap Igathe is the managing director of Equity Bank Kenya and has for nearly a decade supported this event as a way of giving back to his home Club.

Golf Captain Peter Mwaura said: “We are glad it’s on as it comes with excellent prizes, great fun and numbers. We are set and this year will be bigger and different.”