Bremner set for KCB Karen Maters return

Last year’s runner-up Merrick Bremner will be among the star attractions when the crème de la crème of the Sunshine Tour returns for the 2019 KCB Karen Masters.

Bremner recently participated in the US Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Links in California but was chagrined to learn that he had missed the cut after the first two rounds.

The Pretoria-based professional will be back at the Par 72 Karen Country Club course next week in his bid to pull off his maiden title in Kenya.

Bremner, who was Day One leader at the 2018 Karen Masters, fired a penultimate day four under par 68 to regain his top spot going into the final round. The world number 433 nevertheless lost the blue jacket to compatriot Michael Palmer by two shots when the latter birdied the 17th and 18th. This saw Palmer sign for an impressive five under par 67 to eclipse hard-fighting Bremner on the homestretch.

Bremner turned pro on 25th November 2005. He has won quite a number of Sunshine Tour events including the BMW Classic in 2014. He is the only player to win the Lombard Insurance Classic three times – in 2008, 2013 and 2016 – with Peter Karmis winning twice in 2007 and 2009 and Justin Harding also winning it twice in 2011 and 2018.

The 2019 KCB Karen Masters will be played from the 27th to 30th of June at the Karen Country Club. Tickets are available on www.ke.kcbgroup.com.