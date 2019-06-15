Mbale Captain Okiring to lead Ugandan golfers for Saturday Vivo Energy in Kakamega

Mbale golf club captain Paul Okiring will lead other Ugandan golfers at Saturday’s Vivo Energy Golf series on nine hole Kakamega golf club.

Okiring will be accompanied by Kibirango R. 20, Wangutusi D, Limlim R, Mugoya U, Okiring P for the tournament that cuts across the country following last month’s tournament in Kericho and will be heading to Nakuru next month.

Apart from Mbale golfers, two will be coming from Tororo golf club led by Ronny Mandela and Gabi Geoffrey in one of the toughest competition in the Western region golf clubs in recent days.

According to Kakamega club Captain jack Songwa, the Ugandan clubs will give a healthy competition to Kenyan members in the competitive tournament.

“As hosts, top golfers from Jinja, Tororo and Mbale Club will be sharing a lot with the Kenyan golfers in one of the competitive tournament, which is one of the biggest in this club,” said Songwa.

Apart from the Ugandan team, the Captain said that neighbouring clubs like Nyanza, Nandi Bears, Kitale and Kericho, some golfers from Uganda will also be competing for top prizes on par 72 course.

Vivo golfer is a countrywide series and before heading to Kakamega, last month they held the tournament at Kericho golf club and next month they will be heading to Nakuru.

Handicap 10 Songwa said they are well prepared for the tournament, with greens in good condition.

“We are expecting about 90 golfers from Kenya and Uganda, which is good for the club and the sponsor,” added Songwa.