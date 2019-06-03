Simwa targets Crown Paints Invitational title

Eldoret based professional Golfer Boniface Simwa will be joining 42 local professional golfers at the Crown Paints Invitational golf tournament.

The event will precede the last round of the KCB Road Karen Masters series slated for Royal Nairobi later in the month.

Simwa, who plays alongside his young brother Nelson Simwa said he has worked on his long and short game to ensure that he makes the cut in the tournament set for between tomorrow and June 7 at Muthaiga Golf Club.

On Saturday, Simwa played at the third edition of Kerkeng Enterprise golf tournament as part of his preparations for the big event this week.

“Kitale has a big course, which is advantageous to me because Muthaiga is narrower. This is a course that you can use to prepare for any elite golfing event,” said Simwa.

With a prize money heading to Sh1m, Simwa will be targeting to lift the title.