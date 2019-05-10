Sigona resident pro-target hat-trick as 4th KCB Road to Masters heads to Nakuru

Sigona resident pro CJ Wangai will attempt an unprecedented hat-trick when leading pros at the par 73 Nakuru Golf Club course for the fourth round of the KCB Road to Karen Masters.

Having already taken some impressive scalps at Nyali Golf & Country Club and Thika Sports Club, Wangai said he’s ready to explode with back-to-back wins.

Wangai, who is also the captain of Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), will be up against the likes of Muthaiga’s Greg Snow, long-hitting Dismas Indiza of Mumias, Golf Park duo of David Wakhu and Jacob Okello and Royal’s Eric Ooko.

“I will be going for a win in Nakuru. I have been practising for the better part of last week after a week’s lull during the Tannahill Shield. I’m swinging well at the moment and hitting the ball solidly. I am also putting well and I believe it will be a good ousting,” said Wangai. The event will see pros play a 36- hole two-day stroke-play event starting today.

They will be joined by amateurs in tomorrow’s Pro-Am. Amateurs will play an 18- hole Stableford tournament, which will be used as a yardstick to ascertain the next six qualifiers for the third edition of the KCB Karen Masters that will mark its second year on the prestigious Sunshine Tour. The overall winner, men’s winner, lady winner, staff winner, guest winner and wildcard winner will earn automatic tickets to the Karen Masters slated for June 25-30.

The top 20 professionals in the order of merit will gain an automatic qualification while seven more will play by PGK invitation. “KCB Tour has been a great addition for pros to prepare for the Karen Masters and gives us a chance to improve our game and play competitively at different courses,” PGK chairman Charan Thethy said.

Meanwhile, Nakuru Golf Club Captain Hilary Korir has promised amateur golfers an exhilarating day of golf artistry, especially with the current wet conditions. “The course is now beginning to get greener following prolonged dry weather with a few patches here and there. The fairways are in good condition and I’m glad the greens can now hold the ball when it spins.

The par three 17th just as you head towards the clubhouse has always messed up the pros. It’s located on a valley and as such offers good challenge. We have one par 5 on the front nine and three on the back nine which shouldn’t be a problem to the pros due to their long hitting antics,” Korir said.

Among amateur players expected to shine in Nakuru are handicap 2 Luther Kamau, who was the gross winner at the recent inter county challenge, captain Korir playing off handicap 7, handicap 3 Paul Muya and Sarat Singh (H2). Shiro Kaine and Esther Karuga, both playing off handicap 10, are the front runners for the ladies prize. Handicap 9 junior Ali Wasim is also expected to play well.