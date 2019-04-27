CIC Insurance series attracts over 200 golfers at Ruiru

The 2019 CIC Insurance Group golf series kicks off at Ruiru Sports Club today.

The first of the five tournaments lined up for the remaining part of the year is expected to attract a field of over 200 golfers.

“It’s promising to be a great outing for golfers. With the rains, the course has greatly improved,” said Peter Mwaura, the Golf Captain at Ruiru.

Among those lined up are Ruiru top amateurs Ben Omondi, Frank Munyua and Chris Andrea who have been on a winning streak in the past weeks. Also expected on the Thika Road based facility are players from neighbouring clubs and beyond. CIC, the listed insurer is one of the top spenders in golf sponsorships in Kenya.

“Through the series, we hope to engage golfers and fans who have been a big part of our business growth as we support the expansion of the sport across the country,” CIC said in a statement. The next CIC tournament is slated for Limuru on June 29.