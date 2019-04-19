Champs Royal warn rivals as nine teams battle for 95th Tannahill Shield

Hosts Royal Nairobi Golf Club believe they have what it takes to retain the coveted Tannahill Shield as nine teams tee up for the country’s biggest inter-club extravaganza today.

As it has been the tradition over the years, spectators will for the next three days trail players from hole to hole in anticipation of vibrant entertainment.

“Training for the team began two months ago and we have put in several hours trying to perfect the team skills from short to the long game. We are well prepared and we warn our opponents it won’t be smooth sailing. Standards have been set and only the sky’s the limit for us this time around,” Royal Nairobi Captain Bernard Mwaura said.

“I value the opportunity to share with the upcoming golfers' emotions of joy and excitement of this friendly rivalry over Easter weekend. Drawing inspiration from this year’s Magical Kenya Open and our long standing Tannahill tradition, we expect this edition to be bigger than ever and immensely enjoyable,” he added.

Despite losing Bo Ciera to Muthaiga, the hosts believe they still have depth and will be pegging their hopes on former Kenya international Jay Sandhu and Khumar Dhall who remain their kingpin in their title defence. Royal has also introduced three juniors in their 10-man outfit as part of its academy’s production line.

“This year, we have three 18-year-olds in the team who we hope will savour a great opportunity and help the team in its defence,” added Mwaura. Windsor will be without their top junior Taimur Malik (now 16 years) who has since joined Muthaiga. Windsor will be managed by a top pro and former Goty champion David Opati aka ‘Par3’.

The Club has brought back their three most experienced players in Akshay Chandaria, Lemoshira Moi and Simo Dubjavic who is the team captain. Top junior Adam Tayebjee, Ronak Malde, George Mwaura, Naveed Nanji, AMIT Raukundalia, Jay Dhanani and Hanif Tayeebje will line up for Sigona under the watchful eye of team manager Charles John Wangai and coach John Liefland.

Vet Lab will equally be no pushovers and have lined up former Kenya team captain Robinson Owiti, Mikle Kisia, Jack Mwangi and Steve De Souza . Vet Lab will, however, play minus Kenya team captain Edwin Mudanyi, who has been locked out on grounds of lack of membership.