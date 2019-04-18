Kiambu-road club poach youthful Ciera from Royal and Windsor junior Malik ahead of Tannahill Shield

Following their loss to perennial rivals and hosts Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Muthaiga Golf Club are leaving nothing to chance in their quest to recapture the Betway sponsored Tannahill Shield.

The multiple champions have 'poached' diminutive average length hitter Taimur Malik from Windsor and former Kenya team captain Bo Ciera from Royal in a bid to bolster their fortunes for the coveted Shield they lost to the hosts last year.

Ciera and Malik are the new names spicing up the star-studded Muthaiga Club line up for the event slated for the Easter event starting tomorrow through to Sunday.

The 2017 champions Muthaiga will be captained by Kumar Dhall with resident professional Nelson Mudanyi returning as team manager for the umpteenth time. Other members in the team are junior golfer Mutahi Kibugu who made the six-man Kenya amateur team to the European Tour Magical Kenya Open. Also in Muthaiga mix are N. Chandaria, Bavnish Chandaria, Zubair Khan, K Nathwani J, Gitonga, Irungu and veteran Evans Vitisia.

Malik stunned the golfing fraternity with his calculated tee shots. Windsor resident pro Rizwan Charania who has handled Taimur at Windsor wished the youngster well.

“All facets of his game are now strong especially because he has grown. His diminutive size always belies his hitting abilities which obviously come to fruition wherever he sets foot onto the tee box,” said Charania. Taimur is originally from Pakistan but lived in Nairobi when his dad was posted here about 8 years ago and was coached by Charania.

“His family was then posted to Bahrain and they returned to Nairobi in 2017. He came back from Bahrain as handicap 10 and we have now got him down to handicap 1. He is an average length hitter but he is good at shaping the ball both ways. His natural shot is a fade which is my favoured ball flight.

He should play well at this year’s event,” he noted. During the 2018 edition, hosts Royal, who were represented by players like Dennis Saikwa, Kevin Juma, Jay Sandhu, Quram Bhatti, Jatinder Thethy, Joseah Kogo, Paul Ichangi, Joshua Ichangi, Bo Ciera and Abner Onsumu put up a strong fight to recapture the Shield from Muthaiga. Royal Nairobi GC Joseah Kogo said they are prepared for Muthaiga.

“As always, Muthaiga have been our long standing march adversaries and we look forward to their challenge. Being the defending champions, I know all the teams will be targeting us but we are prepared for the challenge,” said Kogo.

He said they have incorporated three juniors into the team this year as a deliberate move to build a formidable side for the future. They include—Njogu Kungu, Korby Gatiramu and Wambugu Ikinu.

The usual suspects on the Royal outfit are Quram Bhatti and former Kenya amateur team international Jay Sandhu. Rachit Patel, who played for Royal in the Tannahill as a junior in 2002 has returned from studies in the UK and will make his debut for Royal as a senior.

“Its a squad system with a blend of young buddying players and old reliables,” Kogo said. Having already taken some impressive scalps over the years, Royal will be hoping to tame Muthaiga.

The Tannahill Shield has nine teams namely host Limuru, Vet Lab, Muthaiga, Royal, Windsor, Mombasa, Western and Railways who have been promoted in place of Karen.