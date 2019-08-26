Starlets descend on Lilongwe for Olympic qualifier

by Francis Wadegu
Football
26 August 2019 - 05:00
Uganda’s Nassuna Hasifani is challenged by Harambee Starlets Mwanahalima Adam
National women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, have jetted out of the country ahead of the first leg of their Olympics Qualifier against Malawi.

Starlets, who have been in camp for two weeks in Nairobi, left the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport early yesterday morning for Lilongwe. Prior to their departure Starlets had managed a morale-boosting 3-2 friendly win over Ethiopia last weekend and it is now all set for the first leg set to be played on Wednesday.

“We were quite vulnerable in defence in our friendly match against Ethiopia and this is what we have been working on in training. I am confident we will be stronger at the back and that way, we can have possibilities of even getting a winner,” said coach David Ouma.

Kenya got a bye from the first round. The winner of the tie on aggregate will thus face either of Ghana or Gabon in the third round.

The second leg has been slated for Sunday at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani. Starlets have been a revelation since 2016 and qualified for their first-ever African women’s Cup of Nations  in Cameroon  the same year.

