Nyamweya appeals for government intervention for league teams

Five days before the 2019-2020 Kenyan Premier League season kicks off fears abound that the top-flight league is on a downward spiral as the KPL managers struggle to attract financial partners.

Just last week KPL CEO Jack Oguda admitted that they were struggling to convince sponsors to come on board and ease the financial burden that they face after the exit of the title sponsors Sportpesa.

“The process of getting a new sponsor is quite lengthy and we may experience delays before we get a positive response. We have approached six cooperates and none has responded but I can confirm the league will start and run as planned before," bemoaned Oguda.

"We have a few days remaining to the first match and with no approval of our partnership with the potential sponsors approached, then we may have to wait a little bit longer but we are pushing. Clubs do not solely rely on the grants we give them and I am sure despite the challenges the league will flow smoothly.”

Community clubs like Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Mathare United and Sofapaka all of whom had deals with betting firms, that are now under threat while the former two had theirs terminated, are in dire straits.

Former FKF President Sam Nyamweya lamented that the three leagues — KPL, NSL and women premier league-are now threatened with a total collapse in the coming days due to lack of funding.

“The KPL with 18 clubs employs almost 800 footballers, technical staff and other employees, the Nationwide League has a similar number of employees while the women’s league has over 500 employees. The number of dependents from these are into thousands. These are people who will be rendered jobless if the league’s collapse as it is imminent,” warned Nyamweya

With the failure of KPL to host their annual footballer of the year gala, the meagre league winnings for the KPL champions (4.5million) and lack of prize money for the Supr cup are all indicators to the financial quagmire the KPl find itself in and Nyamweya has urged the government to step in.

“I, therefore, appeal to President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government to urgently come to the rescue of the leagues but sourcing for finances from the Sports Fund as a stop-gap measure to save the clubs while it helps source for corporate sponsors for the leagues.We have to live to the reality that should our leagues collapse, the ripple effect on the national team will be serious.”he continued

The former FKF boss went on to blame the current occupants of Kandanda house of not only scaring and chasing away corporate sponsors, it but also failing to attract new partners due to what he termed its poor leadership.

“All these should not take away the fact that our football must move on and for it to survive, the government needs to come in.”he urged.

The KPL campaign kicks off this Friday with Kariobangi Sharks hosting Western Stima.