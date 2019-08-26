I can always play better, says hat-trick hero Lewandowski

Summer signings Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic both made their debuts

by PRESS ASSOCIATION
Football
26 August 2019 - 00:00
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring against Schalke 04
Image: REUTERS

Robert Lewandowski insists he can ‘always play better’ despite scoring a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s first win of the season at Schalke.

The Poland captain scored from the penalty spot after 20 minutes, doubled his side’s lead at the start of the second half and completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute.

Speaking after the game, Lewandowski told Bayern’s website: “I can always play better. I try to help the team. Alone, you can win a game, but with the team you win titles.”

 

“No matter who I play against, I always try to score goals. The Bundesliga is not an easy league, you also have to give it a physical boost, you always have to be ready.”

Bayern boss Niko Kovac said of the match: “We controlled the game for 90 minutes. We made no mistakes. (It was) a good game.”

Summer signings Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Perisic both made their debuts, and the Brazilian forward was impressed with the performance of his new club.

Coutinho said: “I am very happy about my debut. We won, so it was a nice evening. The first impressions are good. The game is very intense here. I have only been here three or four days and I’m sure I have to improve. I will work hard.”

Schalke coach David Wagner believed his side’s efforts were worthy of a goal but acknowledged Bayern deserved the win.

“In the end it was a deserved victory,” said Wagner. “Lewandowski has shown why he is one of the best. My team did well in the second half. We would certainly have deserved a goal.”

