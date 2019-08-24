Leopards suffer yet another preseason defeat

Leopards suffered their second defeat in as many matches after they were outclassed 4-1 by Mathare United during the ongoing four-team pre-season tournament at Gems Cambridge International School.

Ingwe are the only win-less team in the round-robin build-up matches after they were beaten 2-0 by KCB in the first match played on Thursday. Ingwe will finish their pre-season with a clash against Wazito at the same venue this morning.

Wazito are top of the table with four points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by KCB, who also have four points.

Stanley Okumbi’s Wazito took the lead in the 22nd minute after Matthews Odongo headed home Karim Nizigiyimana’s corner.

KCB, however, came back strongly in the second half and after Nicodemus Onyango was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Ali Abondo, 10 minutes after the break, the pendulum swung in the bankers' favour.

They restored parity with 13 minutes left to play after new signing Dennis Odhiambo buried a penalty after Bernard Ochieng had brought down Simon Abuko in the box.

KCB take on Mathare in the last match today as their coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno fine-tunes his squad ahead of the big kick-off next weekend.