FINANCES CRISIS

Lack of finances force Kayole to exit WPL

In Summary

by Ivy Khavai and Racheal Wanjiku
Football
24 August 2019 - 06:00
Kayole Starlets' Patricia Anyango (L) vies for an aerial ball with Mathare's Esther Aluoch during a past Premier League match
Image: / ERICK BARASA

Financial constraints have led Football Kenya Federation side Kayole Starlets to exit the Women Premier League.

Kayole have been struggling to honour their matches, where, in their latest had to send a minimum representation of seven players in a clash against Trans Nzoia Falcons in Kitale, where they succumbed 2-0.

Kayole were headed the disqualification road, having dished out two walk-overs and coach Joshua Sakwa said the situation has become untenable.

“All factors included, the league has become expensive for my team. I have players with great potential but I will be lying if I said they have a chance with this team. So, for their own good, I have given them all the green light to talk to other clubs so that they can fulfil their dreams,” he said.

Sakwa, however, remained adamant the team is made up of talented players but unfortunately — due to their financial inadequacies — he has been forced to call it a day for the setup. Kayole have seven points from 20 matches and shipped in 43 goals.

Sakwa said the team will now be focusing on their under-16 team, who were set for a friendly match against Mathare United under-18 yesterday. He revealed their intent to sign the u-16 team for the regional as they seek their way back to the top.

