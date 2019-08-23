Tough balancing act for Bandari ahead of Al Ahly Shandy duel

Bandari will have to score at least once in regulation time if they are to have any chance of reaching the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup at the expense of Sudan’s Al Ahly Shandy in Khartoum this evening.

The two sides battled to a goalless draw in the first leg 11 days ago at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani, leaving today’s clash finely poised.

Bandari coach Bernard Mwalala, whose side are yet to score, in their two competitive outings so far, after their 1-0 loss to Gor Mahia in the Kenyan Super Cup last Sunday, will have to coax goals out of his goal-shy strikers.

The coach was visibly disappointed in the first leg by the few chances his side created.

“We didn’t create chances to score and that is a huge concern for me. The good thing is that we didn’t concede. At 0-0, the game is still open and I am hopeful we can go away and score,” Mwalala said after the drab draw.

Predictably, his opposite number, knowing there was a second leg match at home to come, was elated by the outcome of the tie particularly not conceding a goal which leaves them slight favourites going into the return leg.

Ahly Shandy tactician Mohammed Abdallah said they will give a good account of themselves in the return leg.

“It is still 50-50 because I would have loved to score. But there is still so much to play for. We will play the return leg at home in front of our fans and at our home ground, which I think will be a good advantage for us,” Abdallah, formerly the head coach of the Sudanese national team, stated.

Bandari will once again rely on dread-locked Ugandan goal-getter William Wadri and Yemi Mwana from Congo to lead the hunt for the goals that they must score to prevail inside 90 minutes. Even if they do not score, a clean sheet will be imperative to take the game to extra time.

Runners up in the defender of the year award during the SJAK/LG Kenyan Premier League football gala Brian Otieno and experienced Felly Mulumba will be tasked in keeping the Shandy attackers at bay.