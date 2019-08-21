Leicester will have a fight to keep Maddison, says Carragher

• Maddison caught the eye in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.
• Neville, Carragher believe Maddison will be an England regular.
Jamie Carragher believes big clubs will be looking to sign Leicester star James Maddison.
The Foxes midfielder caught the eye in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Sunday.
He set up Wilfred Ndidi’s equaliser and came close to scoring a winner and Carragher thinks he is ready to make the step up.
Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think he is one player outside the top six that I would be thinking I would be looking at. He’s certainly one you would be looking at. He would cost a lot of money.”
Carragher’s fellow pundit Gary Neville agrees and believes Maddison will be an England regular soon.
Neville said: “He is a genuine creative player. I think he is outstanding. I think he will be playing for England a lot of times. He will be in the European Championship squad. I think he’s fantastic.”