Leicester will have a fight to keep Maddison, says Carragher

The Foxes midfielder caught the eye in Leicester’s 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on Sunday.

by JACK KINNERSLEY
Football
21 August 2019 - 00:00
Leicester City's James Maddison in action with Chelsea's Andreas Christensen
Image: /REUTERS

Jamie Carragher believes big clubs will be looking to sign Leicester star James Maddison.

He set up Wilfred Ndidi’s equaliser and came close to scoring a winner and Carragher thinks he is ready to make the step up.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think he is one player outside the top six that I would be thinking I would be looking at. He’s certainly one you would be looking at. He would cost a lot of money.”

Carragher’s fellow pundit Gary Neville agrees and believes Maddison will be an England regular soon.

Neville said: “He is a genuine creative player. I think he is outstanding. I think he will be playing for England a lot of times. He will be in the European Championship squad. I think he’s fantastic.”

