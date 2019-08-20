Kandie shines as Kenya retain cross country title

Kibiwott Kandie led Kenya to a 1-2 finish in the 10km cross country race at the ongoing East Africa Military at the Kahawa Garrison yesterday.

Kandie clocked 28:42.5 ahead of compatriot Phenus Kipleting, who timed 28:49.2 as Uganda’s Isaac Kibet prevented a host team clean sweep by finishing third in 28:55.0.

29-year old Kandie said it was through thorough training that he managed to snatch the win despite tough opposition.

“It was an exemplary performance from me having adequately trained and hungry to outdo myself and I am delighted with the outcome,” said Kandie.

“My body was properly conditioned and the wider gap is a manifestation of how organised I was. There’s still room for improvement and going forward, I need to up my speed.”

In the women category, Kenya’s Perine Nenkampi finished second after surrendering the lead with just 30m left to race winner Magdalena Crispin of Tanzania as Uganda’s Doreen Chesang closed the podium

Crispin timed 33:09.3, with Nenkampi taking silver in 33:12.7 while Chesang returned 33:23.2.

“I ran well even though I was not at my best. I have had some discomfort in my right knee since the KDF championships and ahead of the last lap the pain worsened but I am happy for the second spot,” said Nenkampi.

“It was part of my preparations for the national championships this week and therefore I was trying to preserve some energy but I feel good as I build on my endurance. I have a half marathon race in Europe in September and hope to make Kenyans proud.”

Kenya defended overall title after securing a total of 33 points, 13 in the men’s race and 19 in the women’s edition. Uganda and Tanzania finished second and third respectively with totals of 78 and 93 points.