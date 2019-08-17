Sissoko, Ndombele become brothers in arms

After Tottenham’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa, manager Mauricio Pochettino said he was delighted at new signing Tanguy Ndombele’s transition into the squad. What has made it much easier for him is his close relationship with fellow Frenchman Moussa Sissoko. After the match, when the manager and players go through their media duties talking to assembled journalists, it was obvious there is a close bond between the two players. Sissoko even translated into French questions we put to Tanguy. In fact, the bond is so strong that the Tottenham players already call him Tanguy’s big brother. It was quite touching how the two left the stadium en route to the car park arm in arm. At first we all thought Tanguy would replace Sissoko, who celebrated his 30th birthday this week, however, it is now clear that Pochettino will regularly play the two together. They were the main thrust of Tottenham’s forward play, Sissoko driving relentlessly past opponents and Ndombele’s careful, accurate passing. The two Frenchmen played either side of Harry Winks and despite the manager saying that Ndombele is only playing at 30% to 40% of his potential, he is already making his mark at Tottenham.

Gunners rich strike force

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang carried on last season’s high scoring rate with a winner against Newcastle. With new striker Nicolas Pepe playing only a cameo role for 19 minutes and Alexandre Lacazette on the bench, it was left to Aubameyang to lead the Gunner’s strike force. And he did it in style, winning man of the match accolades. Manager Unai Emery has a richness of strikers and it remains to see who will start regularly. Aubameyang says he is impressed with Pepe following the Ivory Coast’s £72million signing from French club Lille. Arsenal told me that Pepe is doing extra training this week and spending time in the gym in order to regain full fitness following the African Cup of Nations. Aubameyang said everyone was helping Pepe settle in and team spirit is excellent.

Pogba’s private talk with Solskjaer

Following all the controversy regarding a possible move to Real Madrid which did not happen ­— or at least not yet — Paul Pogba asked for a personal meeting with the United manager. He told Ole Gunner Solskjaer that as long as he is at United he will be fully committed and give 100%. Solskjaer in turn then asked Pogba if he would be interested in taking on the captaincy when current captain Ashley Young is not available and also becoming a mentor to the younger players. Pogba came out of the meeting with a big smile on his face.

Sane injury will affect his career this season

The devastating cruciate ligament knee injury sustained by Manchester City winger Leroy Sane is likely to have an effect on his career. Sane has spent the last 12 months refusing to sign a new contract despite City’s attempts to persuade him to commit his future to the team. Bayern Munich used the situation to try and unsettle Sane with a view to signing him. The 23-year-old German international is having an operation in Barcelona this week and it is likely he will be out until next March. Sane is valued by City at around £140million and I understand they are aware that Bayern contacted his representatives and met with them without City’s knowledge. Since the dreadful injury, however, Bayern’s interest has cooled.

Frank’s reputation will not save him

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich was tight-lipped following his team’s 4-0 demolition by Manchester United last weekend. Frank Lampard’s season will, I am assured, be judged by the owner for just one thing. If Frank achieves a top-four placing he will keep his job and if he does not he will be fired and thus join the long line of 16 Chelsea managers who have been shown the door since the Russian owner bought the club 16 years ago. Remember that Roberto Di-Matteo won the Champions League and Carlo Ancelotti was a double league winner but both were sacked the following season because the team were under-performing. Frank has time because he is Frank Lampard, Chelsea legend, and losing Eden Hazard without being able to replace him due to the transfer ban on Chelsea. But make no mistake, if he doesn’t deliver, none of that will matter and he will be shown the door.

Rodgers so pleased with his two new players

Leicester City’s manager Brendan Rodgers says that despite losing Harry Maguire to Manchester United for £80m, the Foxes have made the ‘steal of the century’. Rodgers thinks that Jonny Evans is every bit as good as Maguire. He cost Leicester only £3.5million 12 months ago and has proved a vital part of Leicester’s squad. Rodger’s said this week: “Jonny is a first-class centre half. His reading of the game makes him top-level at this position. For anyone who plays alongside him, it is a great experience.” Rodgers is also very pleased with his £40m buy, Youri Tielemans. He told us that Tielemans has a huge knowledge of tactics and understands exactly what Rodgers is trying to achieve. Rodgers was also singing the praises of Calgary Soyuncu in his first game against Wolverhampton. He said of the 23-year-old, “He was very good. He’s filling big shoes with Harry leaving but we are giving him an opportunity which he took willingly today.” I can reveal that the players clapped Soyuncu when they reached the dressing room after the game.

VAR leaves fans confused

VAR arrived with a bang on the opening weekend of the season and caused so much controversy it is difficult to document all that happened in one column. There were 38 checks during six games on Saturday and only two overturned decisions, one at Manchester City where the hairs on Raheem Sterling’s arm must have been the difference between onside and offside. The fans in the stadium were totally confused as Sterling’s goal looked perfect. Journalists had been briefed but fans had not and in another VAR decision, they did not understand that because West Ham’s Declan Rice encroached into the penalty area as City’s Sergio Aguero took a spot-kick and missed, he was given a second chance when the penalty was ordered to be retaken thanks to VAR. Fans in the stadium were very quiet. VAR has a long way to go before fans adopt and understand the system.

Maguire impresses Pogba and Neville

After an impressive debut by Manchester United centre back Harry Maguire, Paul Pogba has named him ‘The Beast’. Maguire was solid at the centre of defence against Chelsea. Pogba said after the match, “Honestly, as you saw, he was really impressive. He is a leader and he fits right in with us in training. He has a good understanding with Victor Lindelof.”

Ex-Red Devils skipper Gary Neville, now a TV pundit, also praised Maguire: “Top centre backs don’t sweat, look calm, don’t spend time on their backsides, win headers, are composed on the ball, cover others and lead by example. Harry was all those things against Chelsea.” Maguire had the ability to read the game and despite making some big tackles never once committed a foul. Because of his large forehead, Maguire is affectionally also known as 'Slabhead' and he won all of his aerial battles with the Chelsea forwards. He led the game with seven first-class clearances and four interceptions which could have led to goals for the Blues. Most impressive was his passing with an accuracy of 97.6 in his own half and 86% overall during the game. A very impressive start for a player who is going to play a big part in United’s season.

Life is good for Richarlison

Life is very sweet for Evertonian Richarlison at the moment. He has arrived back for training after being given an extra week off to recover from playing for Brazil in the Copa America which they won and he scored in the last minute to help with the 3-1 win over Peru. Everton boss Marco Silva was relieved when the transfer window closed because he knows that Richarlison is on the radar of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain, all clubs with plenty of spending power. Richarlison is also worshipped in Brazil and he was awarded the Sporting Merit Commendation at a special ceremony in his home city of Nova Venecia. He also played in a charity match which raised funds to buy food for deprived poor families. When he arrived back at Everton he was greeted by hundreds of fans and Marco Silva gave him a special welcome to greet him back, congratulating him on such a successful summer with Brazil. If the winger can successfully link up effectively with Juventus teenager Moise Kean Everton have a very dangerous pairing to take them forward into the new season.

Brighton face a big challenge to survive

I was going to write a piece in which I admitted that I hate to sound negative but I cannot see Brighton doing anything this coming season except fighting against relegation. New boss Graham Potter has stepped into the shoes of Chris Hughton after he was unfairly sacked and I think Potter is too inexperienced at this level. Albion only avoided relegation last season by one place and two points and I could not see anything which has changed for this season. Leading the line with a first-team striker Glenn Murray who is 36 years old, is a bold move but I feared a misjudgement. At least that is what I was planning to write and then Brighton go to Watford, a decent side, and come away with a 3-0 win on the opening day! Potter said, after the match, “It’s a great start for us but we are not perfect and we won’t be getting carried away with this win. We can improve and that is what I am aiming to do.” The Seagulls played bright entertaining football, much to their travelling supporters delight, as they had been reluctant to cheer too loudly until the first goal settled their nerves. They then started singing: “We’re going to win the league! Mmmmm, not too sure they have got that right but it’s an encouraging start for the south coast seaside team.