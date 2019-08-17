Ouma promises an attack minded approach against Ethiopia

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has promised an attacking display when Kenya face neighbours Ethiopia in an international friendly match slated for this afternoon at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

The Ethiopians jetted into the country on Thursday and were due to have feel of the Machakos turf last evening.

Starlets had kicked off residential training on Monday and the Ouma feels they are ready and raring to go.

“We have put in a lot of effort in training and its now time for me to assess how well my players can perform,” said coach Ouma.

“Ethiopia is a good side. We lost to them at the CECAFA Women Championships last year in Rwanda so it will be an end to end affair. We are going to attack and I’m confident we’ll give a positive result,” he added.

The match, that kicks off at 3 pm, will act as a build-up for the upcoming Olympics Qualifier against Malawi.

The first leg will be played on August 28, 2019, in Blantyre, with the return match slated for August 4, 2019, in Nairobi.

The encounter will be free to everyone after the federation waived gate charges for the match, with gates set to open at 11 am today morning