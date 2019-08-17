Nyangweso concerned with Ulinzi's lack of goals

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has urged his troops be be clinical upfront in their next match, against Tanzania, following a goalless draw against hard-fighting Uganda during the ongoing East Africa Military Games at Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

The Kenyan soldiers wasted numerous scoring chances, notably in the second half in their bid to register their second win after thumping a hapless Burundi 4-0 in the opener at the same venue.

Nyangweso said Kenya will have to be keen when they play against Tanzania after watching them put seven past Burundi, the highest score in a match so far in this 12th edition.

He said: "We could have easily won the game had we converted our chances in the second half. The draw is not a bad result but three points would have been great. We know Tanzania drubbed Burundi in the last game and we will handle them cautiously because they are a dangerous side.’’

His counterpart, Kongo Boniface, credited his boys for their fighting spirit and according to him, the tournament has just started.

"Getting a point against the defending champions is a massive result and for us it marks the beginning of the tournament. The team responded well after the loss against Rwanda. Confidence is high and results will come," said Kongo.

Ulinzi made their presence felt as they enjoyed a lion’s share of possession while dominating play from the onset but could not let their superiority count in the final third. With both sides keen to wait for their moments, much of the play was in the centre circle with chances hard to come by as both sides were comfortable with 0-0 halftime scoreline.

Soon after the restart, hat trick hero in the opening match Oscar Wamalwa headed over the bar from Omar Bongi's free kick in the 53rd minute. Nandwa Elvis wasted a glorious chance in the 62nd minute with only the goalkeeper to beat. Uganda held on their nerves for the much needed point as the final whistle went.

Elsewhere, the Kenyan women's volleyball team redeemed themselves after overcoming a relentless Tanzania. The defending champions were forced to wait for the fifth set to decide the winner. Kenya won the first two sets (25-23, 28-26) before Tanzania roared back in clinical fashion with two of their own (25-21, 26-24) to restore parity before Kenya won the decider courtesy of a 15-8 triumph.