Muguna fired up

New Gor Mahia skipper Kenneth Muguna is eager to kick start his new role by toasting the Kenya Premier League Super Cup set for tomorrow at the Kenyatta stadium, Machakos.

Gor are penciled to take on Shield Cup holders Bandari in the 2019-2020 season curtain raiser and Muguna who was appointed the new captain last week is hunting to lift his first title as the new captain in the match. The match was initially planned to be held at the Nyayo national stadium but was moved to Machakos thanks to the snail-pace renovation works at the Nairobi West based sporting facility.

Gor will be out to recapture the title which they surrendered to Kariobangi Sharks at the start of the past season and Muguna is looking to capitalize on the moment and win his first title as the new captain.

"I hope we can begin the new domestic season by recapturing the Super Cup which will psyche in our bid to retain the league title. As the new captain I am looking to lift my first title this weekend even though the ultimate goal is to help the team win titles rather than seeking individual glory. Captaining this club comes with a lot of responsibilities and I am ready to take shoulder them and most importantly help the playing unit achieve the objectives of the club.”

His sentiments were echoed by the new coach Steven Polack who will also hope that luck will be on side in his second match at the helm. The British coach began his tenure last week in a Caf Champions League against Aigle Noir of Burundi which ended in a barren draw.

“I have had the opportunity take the boys through the drills this week and I am now versed with each and everyone and how I can get the best from them. Whereas it’s good to win the trophy in my second match in charge, I think it’s fair for credit to go to each and everyone both in the playing unit and technical bench.”

While Gor will be seeking to reclaim the title, Bandari have hinted of using the match to gauge the qualities of their new players. The Dockers have landed the signature of former Sofapaka duo of Justin Ndikumana and Cliff Kasuti while Danson Chetambe and Alex Dunga joined from Zoo fc and Nairobi Stima respectively.

“It’s a good challenge for us but most important we want to use the match to gauge our new players who will not feature in our Caf return match next weekend.” Said the team manager Wilson Oburu

Meanwhile KPL Chief Executive Officer Jack Oguda has maintained that the winner will once again have to be content with the trophy as his office is yet to introduce prize money due to scarcity of funds. The league body has been on the receiving end of criticism for failing to give cash awards for the winner and Oguda has confirmed that status quo will remain.

“The winner will have to be contended with the trophy as we do not have a budget for that and worse still we do not have money. We are still in search for a new title sponsor and I am optimistic the league will kick off as planned.”