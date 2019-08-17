FLAMENGO MOVE

Balotelli’s Flamengo move hit a snag after £4m contract demands

In Summary

• The 29-year-old was released by Ligue 1 side Marseille earlier this summer.

• Brescia are willing to sign the former Liverpool and City striker.

by JACK KINNERSLEY
Football
17 August 2019 - 06:00
Mario Balotelli with Patirck Vieira during a training session
Mario Balotelli with Patirck Vieira during a training session
Image: /REUTERS

Flamengo were interested in signing Mario Balotelli until they found his demands.

The 29-year-old, who was released by Marseille earlier this summer, wanted his brother Enock Barwuah to join as part of the deal.

The Italian forward wanted Flamengo to guarantee his younger brother at least 10 games in Flamengo’s reserve team Boavista who play in the Brazilian Serie D. Balotelli also wanted £4million a year, a sum that few if any Brazilian top-flight players command.

Serie A side Brescia are reportedly willing to sign the former Liverpool and Manchester City striker according to AS.

Barwuah is currently without a club having left FC Pavia who were relegated from Serie D last campaign.

The 26-year-old striker has scored 13 goals in 87 senior appearances in his career.

Balotelli scored eight goals and set up one for his team-mates in 25 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

While in England, Balotelli won the Premier League and the FA Cup with Manchester City, but he endured a miserable time at Liverpool, scoring just one league goal in 16 games during the 2014-15 season. Balotelli has been capped by Italy on 18 occasions, with his most recent call-up having come last year.

