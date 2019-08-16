Perisic raring to go after signing for Bayern

New Bayern Munich signing Ivan Perisic has said he is aiming to hit the ground running after securing a season-long loan switch to the Bundesliga champions.

The 30-year-old winger was sidelined at parent club Inter Milan under Antonio Conte, who had publicly outed him as unable to perform as part of his favoured 3-5-2 formation. With Bayern in desperate need of bolstering their ranks in forward positions, Perisic completed his move to the German giants - and is likely to play a key role in their title defence this season.

The Croatian international admitted that his pre-season fitness work at Inter had allowed him to prepare effectively ahead of the new campaign, and reflected on his disastrous return from last summer’s World Cup.

He said: “Last season was very difficult, after the World Cup Final I had only a few days to recover. When I returned to Milan I was practically thrown into playing official matches, so I had a series of ups and downs.”

“I think that’s normal. When you go all the way at a World Cup, the following season becomes difficult. However, I’ve had great preparation with Inter this time around, especially with the new coach. Antonio Conte is someone who works hard.”

After sealing his switch to the Allianz Arena, Perisic outlined his desire to feature regularly under manager Niko Kovac, adding: ‘I came here to be part of the team and play. There will be lots of games, so everyone will need to be at their best. When Bayern Munich called me, I didn’t give it much thought.

“When a club like them call you, you can’t think for too long. I want to do my best here and be very successful. I’m happy to be here in Munich.”

Bayern had hoped to sign either Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi or Manchester City’s Leroy Sane to solve their attacking dilemma but were unable to secure the services of either. The latter’s potential move was scuppered at the death by an untimely anterior cruciate ligament injury picked up in City’s Community Shield victory, leaving Bayern to turn attentions to their newest addition.