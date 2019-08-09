Newly signed Homeboyz winger Masinza promises titles

Newly signed Kakamega Homeboyz winger Chris Masinza formerly with Vihiga united has expressed his excitement with his new move as he seeks to make the first eleven during the ongoing pre-season preparations that kicked off early last month.

“It will require hard work, sacrifice and commitment to attain a slot in the first eleven as the team has many quality players. There is fierce internal competition and I hope to prevail,” he said.

Masinza, who is the son of soccer legend Pius Masinza, is one of the highly-rated wingers in the country with his electrifying pace, trickery skills and an eye for the goal, has termed Homeboyz as one of the best teams in Kenya Premier League.

Mazinza admitted that it was a hard decision to leave his former club Vihiga United that mentored him and gave him a platform that shaped him into a better player.

“It comes a time in life when one has to make a serious decision. I realised it was the right time for me to take a new challenge elsewhere and that is why Kakamega Homeboyz was the best option for me out of many other offers that came my way," he added.

“Am enjoying everything under coach Nick Muyoti and I feel my teammates and the technical staff has really helped me settle fast in the team,” he said.

Masinza revealed that the forthcoming Kenya Premier League will be much tougher and competitive going by the busy transfer window activities among all the teams. He, however, promised to remain focused and help the team win titles.

He added that going by the good pre-season preparations, he is optimistic the team will perform better and challenge other teams as they look forward to rewarding their loyal fans.