Kenyan striker Muema signs for Slovakia side MFK Zvolen

Kenyan striker Albert Muema has sealed a one-year deal with MFK Lokomotíva Zvolen of Slovakia.

Muema, who terminated his contract with Serbian First Division side FK Sindeljic at the end of last season will now ply his trade with the Division Three club after impressing in training.

The towering Muema was being chased by three teams in Slovakia, among them MFK Ruzomberok, Inter Bratislava and MFK Zvolen.

However, the player has confirmed to Goal he managed to seal the move to MFK Zvolen before the close of the transfer window on Thursday.

“I am very excited for getting the chance to play for this great club,” Muema told Goal in a telephone interview from Slovakia.

“I have been here for the past two weeks, trained with the lads and I am very happy. I still managed to convince the coach to hand me a contract. I just want to keep working hard and I know after the one year, which ends in June, I will have achieved something," he said.

“It is a good step for me but I will keep working hard and use this chance as a stepping stone to improve my career. It is a club which I can see myself growing because so far they have treated me very well, and given me a lot of respect, which is very vital."