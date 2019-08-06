Odhiambo tips national team to redeem themselves in 2021 Afcon qualifiers

After crushing out of the 2020 Africa Nations Championships qualifiers long-serving midfielder Dennis Odhiambo has rallied his teammates to shift focus to the forthcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kenya’s quest to qualify to the Chan finals for the first time was thwarted by Tanzania who reaped a 4-1 win on post-match penalties in the first round’s return match played over the weekend at the Moi Stadium, Kasarani.

Odhiambo, who skippered the Kenyan team in both legs, has urged the players to set their sights in righting the wrongs they committed in the qualifiers set to begin in November.

Kenya are placed in Pool G of the qualifiers with record champions Egypt, Togo and Comoros and are set to play the opening match in Cairo. The midfielder who is currently a free agent after cutting ties with Sofapaka on Sunday said Kenya will prove their critics wrong in the qualifiers despite coming up against tough teams in the pool.

“It’s unfortunate we did not hit the target in the Chan qualifiers but all is not lost as we have the Afcon qualifiers to prove a point as well as redeem ourselves. We face tough opponents in the qualifiers and we have to begin preparations in good time. I am sure with proper prior preparations we stand a chance of qualifying for the 2021 finals. The players should treat the Chan qualifiers as history and focus on the next assignments.”

The former Thika United player blamed the loss on lack of cutting edge in the final third which saw them fail to score within regulation time in both legs.

Odhiambo also cited lack of experience in the Kenyan forward line as their weak link but tipped the budding strikers to find their scoring form in international matches in the near future.

Coach Sebastien Migne handed Ulinzi Stars striker Enosh Ochieng and Kariobangi Sharks Sydney Lokale their maiden starts in both legs but were unable to open their goal scoring accounts in the senior team.

“We played well in either leg but taking our chances cost us. We had new faces in the forward line and I think they will be a force to reckon with in the near future.”